MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating overnight shootings that left three people dead.
Authorities say a confrontation between two groups of people at a park just north of downtown Milwaukee escalated to gunfire about 11 p.m. A 22-year-old man who was shot died at the scene. A 17-year-old boy who was also shot died at the hospital.
Police were called to another shooting Monday about 9:30 p.m. on the city's near north side. Officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot.
First responders began CPR and transported the victim to the hospital where he died.
