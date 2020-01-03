MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are investigating the death of a 13-month-old boy who authorities suspect was beaten by the mother's ex-boyfriend.

The child, Alonzo Marqueonzo Lamar Jr., was found unresponsive at his home around 7 p.m. Wednesday and appeared to have been beaten, the boy's grandmother told WISN-TV.

The suspect, who has not been named, surrendered to police Thursday morning

"When we found him, he was laying on the bed, his face was swollen and his mouth was open," said the boy's grandmother, Octavia Gallion.

Gallion said the ex-boyfriend, who was watching the boy while the child's mother worked, said the boy had fallen.

Police say the death is suspicious and it's being investigated as Milwaukee's first homicide of the year.