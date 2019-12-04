Milwaukee police have discovered a 24-year-old woman and a 3-month-old boy dead in an apartment on the city's north side.
Authorities also discovered a malnourished 3-year-old boy inside the apartment Wednesday
Police were called just before noon and found the woman and baby dead inside the apartment.
Paramedics took the 3-year-old to a hospital. The Journal Sentinel reports the boy's condition was not available.
The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office says autopsies are scheduled Thursday.
Police and the medical examiner's office are investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Science Museum of Minnesota gets anonymous $1 million gift
The donation is the largest of its kind and can be used for the museum's operations, not a specific program.
St. Paul
New St. Paul housing facility is first of its kind for homeless Native American youths in Minn.
Native American youth are disproportionately affected by homelessness.
Duluth
Minn. judge rules former 'Miracle on Ice' star mentally ill, dangerous
Former U.S. Olympic hockey player Mark Pavelich was ordered committed to a secure treatment facility.
East Metro
Former Bethel football player charged with raping 3 fellow students
Two of his victims were assaulted after passing out at house parties, according to the charges.
Duluth
Duluth mayor says city fell short in response to snowstorm
Even with 40 plows on the road at a time, some areas remain impassable.