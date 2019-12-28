MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have found the vehicle linked to the hit-and-run death of a woman on Christmas Eve but were still looking for the driver.
Jamie Hanson, 36, was walking her two chihuahuas shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bay View when a speeding vehicle drove up on the sidewalk and struck Hanson and the dogs. Hanson died at the scene, and one of her dogs was found dead. The other dog was resuscitated by paramedics and turned over to a veterinarian.
Police reported finding the suspect vehicle on Friday but were still looking for the driver.
Hanson was killed just blocks from her home. She was a popular bartender at the Milwaukee Brat House downtown, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
