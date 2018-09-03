MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities say a 3-year-old girl who was abducted at gunpoint from her home on the city's north side was found safe about seven hours later.
Police say Phoenix Dickens was found unharmed about 9:45 a.m. Monday. The suspects remained at large.
Authorities say the child was taken around 2:30 a.m. from her home near North 62nd Street and West Hampton Avenue by two men who initially fled in a red van before moving into a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows. Police issued an Amber Alert.
The child's father, Mario Dickens, told WITI-TV that he spoke to his daughter in a video phone call and said police did a "great job" in finding her.
Police have not provided a motive.
