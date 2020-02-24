MILWAUKEE — Police say Milwaukee officers shot and killed a man on the city's south side.
Police responded to a call about shots fired about 1 a.m. Monday and learned there was a suspect on the scene with a gun, according to officials.
The suspect attempted to run away and ignored the officers' commands. Police say officers chased the suspect and he confronted the officers with the gun and was shot.
The suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene, authorities said. He has not been identified.
Three officers were involved in the incident and were not injured.
Greenfield police are leading an investigation into the fatal shooting.
