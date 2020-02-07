Milwaukee Bucks (44-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-30, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Orlando Magic after Giannis Antetokounmpo's 36-point, 20-rebound performance in the Bucks' 112-101 win over the 76ers.

The Magic are 15-16 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando leads the NBA in team defense, allowing 104.8 points and holding opponents to 45.7 percent shooting.

The Bucks are 27-3 in conference matchups. Milwaukee has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won 111-100 in the last meeting on Dec. 28. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 21 points, and Evan Fournier led Orlando with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fournier leads the Magic with 2.6 made 3-pointers and averages 18.7 points while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc. Nikola Vucevic has averaged 9.8 rebounds and added 18.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 30.2 points and is adding 13.4 rebounds. Middleton has averaged 23.8 points and added 6.3 rebounds while shooting 58.7 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 100.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 122.7 points, 53 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.1 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 39.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Bucks: George Hill: day to day (hamstring).