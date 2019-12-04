Milwaukee Bucks (18-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will attempt to keep its 12-game win streak alive when the Bucks take on Detroit.

The Pistons are 3-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Bucks are 6-0 against the rest of the division. Milwaukee is 13-0 when outrebounding opponents and averages 51.6 rebounds per game.

The Bucks won the last meeting between these two teams 104-90 on Nov. 23. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Griffin leads the Pistons scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Luke Kennard has averaged 14.1 points and collected 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 30.8 points and has added 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Eric Bledsoe has averaged 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.4 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 10-0, averaging 121.4 points, 51 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 41.6 percent shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 109.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Bucks Injuries: Sterling Brown: day to day (ac joint), Brook Lopez: day to day (back).