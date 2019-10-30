Milwaukee Bucks (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (2-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Milwaukee travels to Boston for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Boston went 35-17 in Eastern Conference games and 28-13 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Celtics gave up 108.0 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

Milwaukee finished 60-22 overall and 40-12 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Bucks averaged 118.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.3 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Celtics Injuries: Daniel Theis: day to day (ankle), Enes Kanter: out (left knee).

Bucks Injuries: None listed.