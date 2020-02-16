MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities are investigating the homicides of three people, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.
Karen Domagalski, operations manager for the examiner's office, said in an email that autopsies are scheduled on Monday. She said no further information will be released.
