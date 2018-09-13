MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer involved in the stun gun arrest of Bucks' player Sterling Brown has been fired because of social media posts.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales disclosed the firing during a speech at Marquette University on Thursday, and later identified the officer as Erik Andrade.
Andrade mocked Brown on Facebook after his arrest .
Brown sued the police department in June and accused officers of using excessive force and targeting him because he's black. A group of officers swarmed on him at a Walgreens parking lot because he didn't immediately remove his hands from his pockets. Brown was standing with the officers waiting for a citation for parking in a disabled spot early on Jan. 26.
Eleven officers were disciplined or retrained for their actions during the arrest, but Andrade wasn't among those punished.
