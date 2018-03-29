MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett wants the Democratic National Committee to consider the city as the site for the party's 2020 convention.

The letter dated Wednesday and addressed to committee Chair Tom Perez suggests the Milwaukee Bucks' new arena as the main venue for the event and touts the city's public transportation and hotels. Barrett calls Milwaukee "a bustling city" that would be a "spectacular venue" for the convention.

Barrett says the letter is submitted on behalf of the Milwaukee Bid Committee, VISIT Milwaukee, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore.