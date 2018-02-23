MILWAUKEE — A man with a history of mental illness has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for killing three of his neighbors in a Milwaukee apartment building.

Dan Popp was sentenced Friday, about three months after he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the March 2016 shooting deaths of Phia Vue, his wife, Mai Vue, and Jesus Manso-Perez. The jury rejected Popp's insanity defense, finding he was mentally ill but able to conform his behavior to the law.

Prosecutors say Popp shot Manso-Perez shortly after asking and learning he was from Puerto Rico. He then forced his way into the Vues' apartment as the Hmong couple, their four children and a relative hid in a bedroom. He then killed the couple.

Popp, who is white, was not charged with a hate crime.