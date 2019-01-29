MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man in the death of a nurse practitioner in the parking garage of Froedtert Hospital.
Online court records show 27-year-old Kenneth Freeman was charged Tuesday in Milwaukee County court with first-degree intentional homicide.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 33-year-old Carlie Beudin was found trapped beneath her car, bleeding and frozen in a parking garage of the hospital early last Friday.
The car had crashed into a wall of the parking ramp. No one was inside the crashed vehicle.
Freeman is in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Online court records do not list a defense attorney who could speak on his behalf.
