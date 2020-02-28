Youngstown State (16-14, 9-8) vs. Milwaukee (12-17, 7-10)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks to extend Milwaukee's conference losing streak to five games. Milwaukee's last Horizon win came against the IUPUI Jaguars 80-79 on Feb. 8. Youngstown State fell 102-92 at Green Bay in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Milwaukee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Te'Jon Lucas, Darius Roy, DeAndre Abram and Josh Thomas have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 73 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Darius Quisenberry has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Penguins are 6-14 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

COLD SPELL: Milwaukee has scored 68.8 points per game and allowed 73.5 over its four-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent. The Penguins have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.