Cleveland State (10-19, 6-10) vs. Milwaukee (12-16, 7-9)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks for its sixth straight win over Cleveland State at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The last victory for the Vikings at Milwaukee was a 77-49 win on Jan. 4, 2014.

SENIOR SCORING: Milwaukee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Te'Jon Lucas, Darius Roy, DeAndre Abram, Josh Thomas and Courtney Brown Jr. have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team's scoring this year and 78 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lucas has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Milwaukee has scored 69 points per game and allowed 74.7 over a three-game home losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vikings have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Milwaukee has 45 assists on 81 field goals (55.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Cleveland State has assists on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have averaged 22.1 free throws per game.