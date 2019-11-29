Milwaukee Bucks (15-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-13, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will attempt to extend its nine-game win streak with a victory over Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 2-2 against Central Division teams. Cleveland is 2-7 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are 5-0 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee averages 51.5 rebounds per game and is 3-5 when winning the rebounding battle.

The Bucks won the last matchup between these two squads 129-112 on Oct. 28. Khris Middleton scored 21 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton has averaged 17.9 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kevin Porter Jr. has averaged 2.5 assists and 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.3 points per game and shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 12.1 rebounds and added 29.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 107.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 93.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.6 steals and two blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), John Henson: day to day (hamstring).

Bucks Injuries: George Hill: day to day (back), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: day to day (illness).