MILWAUKEE — A driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car in Milwaukee, police said.
Officers who responded to a shooting report Saturday night on the north side of Milwaukee found the injured children and gave them first aid until they were taken to a hospital.
The children are a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. Both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
Investigators say they're looking for the driver of a white Toyota who fired at the kids.
