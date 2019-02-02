MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee developer wants to build a high-rise out of wood, joining a trend that's reaching new heights as developers embrace the unusual construction technique for its environmental benefits.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that New Land Enterprises LLP plans to construct a 21-story apartment complex with laminated timber in Milwaukee. The project, named Ascent, will use a construction process called mass timber, which layers wood together to create a building's frame.

The construction alternative is becoming increasingly attractive to some developers who view mass timber buildings as more environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing than concrete and steel structures.

Mass timber projects have gotten taller across the world over the last five years. The University of British Columbia recently opened an 18-story building.

New Land Director Tim Gokhman plans to break ground this fall.