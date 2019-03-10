The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has changed rapidly since it got a new sheriff, including a policy to stop the sharing of information with federal immigration agents that would help them determine whether inmates were eligible to be deported.

Sheriff Earnell Lucas said his decision to not provide information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents unless a judge issues a warrant was meant to help regain trust in the immigrant community and avoid costly litigation.

"It's not politics. It's the right thing to do," Lucas said last week. "We don't want to place a chilling effect on any one community of not wanting to communicate with law enforcement."

In February, ICE announced that about 200 people across North Carolina had been arrested after several counties stopped participating in the federal program.

ICE's Atlanta field office director, Sean Gallagher, said that this is the "new normal" and that residents of North Carolina could expect to see more ICE agents in their communities.

"ICE will now have no choice but to conduct more at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at work sites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests instead of arrests at the jail where enforcement is safer for everyone involved," Gallagher said.

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, an immigrant rights group based in Milwaukee, said the best response to an increase in non-targeted raids is political mobilization.

People "need to engage local law enforcement and local government officials to pass policies that refuse to be used as an arm of immigration [enforcement]," she said.

The policy change is in stark contrast to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office when it was run by David Clarke.

Clarke, a conservative media favorite, cooperated with ICE and sought an agreement that would allow some jail employees to act as de facto immigration agents to assess whether inmates were in the country illegally.