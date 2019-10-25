MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child due to a probable drug overdose.

Investigators say in a release that the child was pronounced dead on Sept. 18 at a Milwaukee children's hospital. An autopsy was performed on Sept. 19.

The official cause of death will be released following further toxicology tests.

Officials say this case would be the 14th drug overdose death of a child in Milwaukee County in the last four years. The last one was on Aug. 20 when a 12-year-old girl died from ingesting a mix of fentanyl and morphine.

No further information was available.