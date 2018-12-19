MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a jail inmate who complained of abdominal pain has died after being taken to a hospital.
Authorities say the 32-year-old man was taken to the county jail medical clinic in a wheelchair after complaining of pain shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The man later was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He died just before 2:30 p.m.
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
