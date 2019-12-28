MILWAUKEE — Two adults and a child are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Milwaukee, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Saturday.

Police said the three killed were a 29-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl. All died at the scene. A 5-month-old boy was taken to the hospital in grave condition and a 1-year-old girl is in stable condition, police said Saturday.

A witness reported that the car was traveling fast when the driver lost control and crashed into the tree about 8:15 p.m. Friday in north Milwaukee, Capt. Craig Sarnow said at a news conference.

The medical examiner's office has not released the names of the victims, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The deaths are the latest in a string of crashes in Milwaukee involving speeding.