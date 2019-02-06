Washington Wizards (22-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (39-13, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Bucks have gone 22-4 at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 26-12 when they allow 100 or more points.

The Wizards are 15-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks last in the Eastern Conference recording only 40.8 rebounds per game, led by Dwight Howard averaging 9.2. In their last meeting on Feb. 2, the Bucks won 131-115. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 37 points for Milwaukee in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez leads the Bucks with 2.5 made 3-pointers and averages 12.2 points while shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo has scored 26.3 points and totaled 12.3 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Trevor Ariza ranks second on the Wizards with 5.7 rebounds and averages 15.2 points. Thomas Bryant is shooting 58.8 percent and has averaged 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 113.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 29 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 48.5 percent shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 115.3 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points on 42.2 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (bilateral heel bursitis), Jason Smith: day to day (left knee soreness).

Wizards Injuries: Markieff Morris: out (neck stiffness), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).