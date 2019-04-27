Capsule preview of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between Milwaukee and Boston:

___

No. 1 MILWAUKEE BUCKS (60-22, 4-0) vs. No. 4 BOSTON CELTICS (49-33, 4-0)

Season series: Bucks, 2-1

Story line: Widely considered the East favorite coming into the season, the Celtics have finally begun to look the part and come off a first-round sweep of Indiana. Now they meet the team that did have the conference's best record. The Bucks swept Detroit in the first round and now will try to avenge a first-round loss to Boston in the 2018 playoffs.

Key matchup: Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Al Horford. Antetokounmpo dominated the Celtics during the regular season, averaging 31 points on 59.3% shooting. If Boston gets the better defensive effort it needs it will probably be led by Horford, who also can help the Celtics by improving his sub-40% shooting against Milwaukee during the season.

Prediction: Bucks in 7.

— AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney