MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities are investigating two Saturday shootings that left two men wounded.
Police say they're seeking suspects after a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded in a shooting at about 6 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee police also responded to a shooting at about 8:30 a.m. that left a 48-year-old Milwaukee man seriously injured.
Authorities say the victim hasn't been cooperative and the investigation is ongoing.
