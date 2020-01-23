Milwaukee Bucks (39-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (15-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Paris; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris.

The Hornets have gone 10-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte is 4-18 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bucks are 24-3 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee has a 26-1 record against opponents below .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 137-96 in the last matchup on Nov. 30. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 26 points, and Devonte' Graham led Charlotte with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham leads the Hornets averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.6 points per game while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 19.5 points per game and shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo has averaged 1.6 made 3-pointers and scored 28.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 100.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 117.7 points, 51.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 40.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Bucks: Robin Lopez: out (illness).