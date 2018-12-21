An online fundraiser started by an Air Force veteran to pay for construction of President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall has raised more than $12 million as of Friday, bringing further attention to an issue that could lead to a government shutdown.

Brian Kolfage launched the GoFundMe page Sunday, and it had generated $12 million in donations as of Friday morning. The site states a fundraising goal of $1 billion.

In a statement posted on the crowdsourcing page, Kolfage says the wall could be built if everyone who voted for Trump pledged $80 each.

"As a veteran who has given so much, three limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," Kolfage wrote.

A triple amputee injured in the Iraq War in 2004, Kolfage said he has contacted the Trump administration about where to send the money once the fundraiser ends.

Trump announced Thursday he would not sign a bill to keep funding the government because it fails to provide billions for his border wall. It was his second reversal in a matter of days after conservative allies and pundits accused him of backing down on a central campaign promise. His decision has thrown Congress into disarray and risks a federal shutdown this weekend.

Kolfage, who is listed on GoFundMe as being based in Miramar Beach, Florida, said in an email that he was not immediately available to comment.

Snopes, the fact-checking website, says the fund-raiser is real, but also notes that Kolfage was previously an administrator of the Right Wing News Facebook page, one of hundreds removed from the social networking platform in October for what Facebook described as “inauthentic activity.”

According to Snopes, Kolfage also ran a now-defunct affiliate website of Right Wing News called Freedom Daily, whose record of producing often racially inflammatory junk news the website also documented.

Kolfage's page inspired at least one opposing fundraising page. A GoFundMe fundraiser was created Wednesday to raise money for "ladders to get over Trump's wall." The site posted a goal of $100 million and garnered more than $77,000 in donations as of Friday morning. All the money will go toward a nonprofit that provides education and legal services to refugees and immigrant families.

It is not clear how an actual donation to fund the border wall might happen. The fund-raising page says, "we have contacted the Trump administration" and that "we have many very high level contacts already helping."

Moreover, the GoFundMe states: "If we don’t reach our goal or come significantly close we will refund every single penny," but the campaign does not have a termination date or explain what might count as “significantly close” to the $1 billion target.

On Friday, with a potential shutdown looming, Trump continued to call for border-wall funding from Congress.

Colleen Kelly has contributed to this report.