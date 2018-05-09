High in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Spain, international researchers set out four buckets to gather a shower of viruses falling from the sky.

Scientists have surmised there is a stream of viruses circling the planet, above the planet’s weather systems but below the level of airline travel. Very little is known about this realm, and that’s why the number of deposited viruses stunned the team in Spain. Each day, they calculated, some 800 million viruses cascade onto every square meter of the planet.

“Unimpeded by friction with the surface of the Earth, you can travel great distances, and so intercontinental travel is quite easy” for viruses, said Curtis Suttle, a marine virologist at the University of British Columbia.

The study published in the International Society of Microbial Ecology Journal was the first to count the number of viruses falling to earth.

Generally it’s assumed these viruses originate on the planet and are swept upward, but some theorize that viruses may originate in the atmosphere. Whatever the case, viruses are the most abundant entities on the planet by far. While Suttle’s team found hundreds of millions of viruses in a square meter, they counted tens of millions of bacteria in the same space.

Mostly thought of as infectious agents, viruses are much more than that. They’re essential to everything from our immune system to our gut microbiome, to the ecosystems on land and sea, to climate regulation and the evolution of all species. Viruses contain a vast array of unknown genes — and spread them to other species.

Three experts have called for a new initiative to better understand viral ecology. “Viruses modulate the function and evolution of all living things,” wrote Matthew B. Sullivan of Ohio State, Joshua Weitz of Georgia Tech, and Steven Wilhelm of the University of Tennessee. “But to what extent remains a mystery.”

“If you could weigh all the living material in the oceans, 95 percent of it is stuff is you can’t see, and they are responsible for supplying half the oxygen on the planet,” Suttle said.