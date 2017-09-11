Gallery: This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control.

Gallery: Mika Flores sleeps on a couch in the lobby of the Element Hotel during Hurricane Irma in Miami, Sept. 10, 2017.

Gallery: A crane atop a high-rise under construction in downtown Miami collapsed Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma. The crane collapsed in a bayfront area filled with hotels and high-rise condo and office buildings, near AmericanAirlines Arena, according to a tweet from the City of Miami.

Gallery: Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Gallery: Residents float down a flooded street in Havana atop a large piece of styrofoam, after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean.There were no immediate reports of deaths in Cuba, a country that prides itself on its disaster preparedness, but authorities were trying to restore power and clear roads. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Gallery: People move through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean. Cuban officials warned residents to watch for even more flooding over the next few days. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Gallery: People walk out on to what is normally four feet of water in Old Tampa Bay, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Hurricane Irma, and an unusual low tide pushed water out almost hundreds of yards. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Gallery: This photo provided by Michael Sechler shows a stranded manatee in Manatee County, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The mammal was stranded after waters receded from the Florida bay as Hurricane Irma approached.

Gallery: Palm Bay officer Dustin Terkoski walks over debris from a two-story home at Palm Point Subdivision in Brevard County after a tornado touched down on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Red Huber, Orlando Sentinel/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1210761

Gallery: John Krowzow, 74, is desperate to check out his home in Corkscrew Woodland, a park with 640 senior mobile home units in Estero, Fla. Their homes were okay, but water surrounded them. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1210761 ORG XMIT: MIN1709101856115419

Gallery: Courtney Vega, 12, of Miami, Fla., sits on a cot while staying at the Red Cross Hurricane Irma Disaster Shelter at the ASU Acadome in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

Gallery: Samantha Belk says goodbye to her maltese, Gardolf until after the hurricane in a locker room at John Hopkins Middle School on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The school filled classrooms and hallways with people evacuating before Hurricane Irma makes landfall. The shelter welcomes people from the area with pets and those with special needs. Owners were told as the tropical storm winds began to say goodbye to their pets until after the hurricane Irma was over. (Eve Edelheit/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Gallery: From left, firefighters Dohnovan Simpson and Jacob McGovern carry Dolores Gevaza, 83, across the courtyard in the rain at John Hopkins Middle School on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The school filled classrooms and hallways with people evacuating before Hurricane Irma makes landfall. (Eve Edelheit/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Gallery: Two men walk their bicycle along a flooded street on the waterfront of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes through on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: Debris lines a street in Naples, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Florida Gov. Rick Scott says there's damage across the state caused by Hurricane Irma and it's still too dangerous for residents to go outside or return from evacuation.

Gallery: Meghan August leaves the Germain Arena, which was used as an evacuation shelter for Hurricane Irma, which passed through yesterday, in Estero, Fla., Monday.

Gallery: A sinking boat is surrounded by debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma at Sundance Marine in Palm Shores, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

Gallery: Sunken yachts flounder in a marina following Hurricane Irma in the Brickell area of Miami, Fla., Sept. 11, 2017. Still vast in size, Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm, but was capable of hurricane-force gusts as it headed toward Georgia, leaving millions of people in Florida were without power.

Gallery: Neighbors help each other clear their road of debris in Kissimmee, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, as residents begin to clean up after Hurricane Irma plowed through the state.

Gallery: Kelly McClenthen returns Monday to see the flood damage to her home with her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla.

Gallery: A patient is evacuated by boat from the St. Vincent's Medical Center after floodwaters from Hurricane Irma covered the first floor of the hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday.

Gallery: A Florida Highway Patrol trooper inspects a closed segment of Interstate 4, near State Road 434, in Longwood, Fla. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after a portion of the interstate highway northeast of Orlando washed away during Hurricane Irma's passing through central Florida on Sunday night.

Gallery: Firefighters check on Kelly McClenthen, who returned to check on the damage to her flooded home, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Gallery: Debris sits from a sailboat that crashed and smashed at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Gallery: A boat lies secured in a canal between homes and flooded streets in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla.

Gallery: This image released by the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners shows debris along the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Recovery along the island chain continues after Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane then.

– As Hurricane Irma dissipated into a tropical storm on Monday, Florida’s residents emerged to streets littered with debris and downed trees while nearly two-thirds of the state was left without electricity.

The once-powerful storm left trailer homes sliced open, boats tossed upside down on roadways and centuries-old trees strewn across power lines. As it trailed off on Monday, Irma’s rains caused floodwaters to rise from Jacksonville, Fla., to Charleston, S.C., continuing to impact a massive area of the American southeast.

But it could have been much worse.

That was the grateful mantra on the lips of many on Monday, even as an estimated 12 million Floridians prepared for a dark night without air conditioning in the muggy post-storm swelter. Though there was significant property damage in the Florida Keys and in some parts of southwest Florida, officials said it was remarkable that so far they are investigating just a small number of fatalities that came as the storm made landfall. It was unclear how many were directly related to the storm.

The lack of electricity across most of South Florida was the most pressing and crippling problem. Millions could remain in the dark for days or even weeks as utility companies struggle to navigate impassable roads and floodwaters to slowly restore power.

But in the face of cataclysmic warnings and worries — including a mass exodus from Florida’s most-populous area — Irma largely spared many of the major cities predicted to be in its path. Some, including Tampa and Orlando, escaped relatively unscathed. Others, such as Jacksonville, experienced unlikely — and record-breaking — effects.

Larry Dimas surveyed his destroyed trailer, which he rents out to others, in Immokalee, Fla. Nobody was inside when it was hit.

Waters in Jacksonville, in the state’s far northeast, sent residents scrambling to the top floors of their houses Monday morning. The St. Johns River, which cuts through the city, overflowed its banks, flooding bridges and streets.

Rescuers used boats, water scooters and even surfboards to get to residents surprised by the rising waters, said Kimberly Morgan, a spokeswoman for the Clay County emergency center. “You have to get creative in a situation like this,” she said.

Morgan said that evacuation shelters, which already held 700 people before Monday, were expected to fill up even more.

“We don’t think we’re going to see the end of this until Friday,” she said.

Authorities warned that it was not yet safe for evacuated residents to return to their homes in many areas of Florida, the threat of floods still looming as rivers swell with rainwater and storm surges continue to send rising ocean waters into towns, especially in northern Florida. And state officials warned that another approaching storm, Hurricane Jose, is pushing still more water toward the northern part of the state.

Gov. Rick Scott called the flooding in Jacksonville “historic” — officials said the city could end up with 4 feet of standing water — and he warned the many residents still stuck in the dark that “it’s going to take us a long time to get the power back up.”

Marilyn Miller awoke in St. Petersburg at 1:30 a.m. Monday to a pitch-black house. A native Floridian, Miller was expecting the outages and has even gotten used to them after enduring years of tropical storms.

What she didn’t expect, she said, was the possibility that the blackout could last for days.

As neighbor after neighbor on her block tried to call Duke Energy for help, they heard that just 80 homes in their neighborhood had lost power — out of more than 100,000 across Pinellas County.

It became clear, Miller said, that her neighborhood would not be the priority. So she started making readjustments to a time before technology.

“I need my cellphone. It wakes me up in the morning for work. I need my air conditioner at nighttime,” she said. “Can’t cook. Can’t see. Can’t do anything.”

Officials warned that flooding from Florida to South Carolina could pose a particular danger in coming days. Residents around Charleston were urged to avoid the city’s downtown until flooding there subsides.

Irma’s thrashing winds cut power to two-thirds of all power company customers in Florida, totaling more than 6.5 million customer accounts. Because each account often represents more than one person, the overall number may be historic, said Eric Silagy, president and chief executive of Florida Power and Light (FPL), the state’s largest utility, which supplies power to about half of Florida. Silagy said Monday that as many as 9 million people were affected by his company’s outages.

Shawna Berger, a spokeswoman for Duke Energy, said 1.2 million of its 1.8 million customers were without power in Florida and noted that if you multiply that number by 2.5 — per the latest census data, she said — that shows that 3 million people were affected.

“We’ve never had that many outages,” Silagy said. “I don’t think any utility in the country has.”

The outages pose a particular issue in Florida, where temperatures in Miami and Tampa are forecast to get into the 90s this week. Silagy warned that some people “could be out of power for weeks,” particularly if crews need to rebuild parts of the sprawling electrical system. The utility has sent out 19,500 workers across Florida to restore power and is trying to secure more crews from out of state.

Because of the storm’s size, FPL crews were not able to start restoration efforts until late Sunday night, Silagy said. And they are still not able to move across northern Florida, he said, with debris and flooding impeding their way.

The blackouts extended to surrounding states, with more than 146,000 power outages in South Carolina and outages trending upward in Georgia on Monday night as the remnants of Irma passed through.

As a testament to Florida’s fortune, Caribbean countries preceding it on Irma’s path continued to struggle to recover Monday long after the storm had passed. In Cuba, the hurricane’s scissoring winds and strafing rain had torn apart buildings and roofs and sent flooding along the northern coast. The storm ravaged the Virgin Islands, devastated Barbuda and pummeled other islands on its path.

Irma is expected to keep losing force as it continues inland, and forecasters say it should be a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon. But the storm maintained its remarkable reach, with tropical-storm-force winds reaching more than 400 miles.

As the skies began to clear, hordes of evacuees inland began making plans to return home — a mass migration that had Florida officials pleading for patience and more time.

Nearly 6 million people were told to evacuate ahead of Irma, in what is believed to be the largest evacuation in American history.

In Miami, some residents expressed frustration about the evacuations, which in many cases ultimately weren’t necessary.

“Everyone got stirred up, and they were told to leave,” said Sara Edelman, 29, a biologist walking with her mother, Philis Edelman, 60, an office worker. “And now there’s no one to clean the trees up.”