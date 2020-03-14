– The House, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, passed an emergency relief package to address the sweeping effects of the coronavirus pandemic and cushion the economic blow to the most vulnerable Americans.

The legislation, the result of round-the-clock negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, includes a series of measures intended to bolster the safety net for families and workers whose livelihoods and health are affected by the disease. With President Donald Trump weighing in to voice his approval, senators are expected to take up the package in the coming week when they return to Washington.

It is unclear how much the package will cost, because the Congressional Budget Office, the independent federal agency that assesses the revenue effects of legislation, did not have time to calculate a price tag. Here’s what’s in the package:

It allows for free coronavirus testing for all, including the uninsured.

The final package includes a number of waivers to allow the costs of tests to be covered by insurance and federal government programs. It also includes a 6.2-percentage point increase in federal payments to Medicaid for states.

There is also $64 million for the Indian Health Service to cover the costs of coronavirus diagnostic testing for members of federally recognized Native American tribes. The Department of Veterans Affairs would receive $60 million to provide testing for veterans, while the National Disaster Medical System would receive $1 billion to reimburse the costs of testing and services to people without health insurance.

There is paid sick leave for workers — but millions aren’t covered.

The measure gives some workers two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave, equal to no less than two-thirds of their pay. The provision is aimed at encouraging people to follow the advice of public health officials who have said the best way to contain the spread of the virus is to have anyone experiencing symptoms stay at home.

But those benefits only apply to employees of businesses with fewer than 500 employees, or the government, who are infected by the virus, quarantined, have a sick family member or are affected by school closures. Large employers are excluded, and the Labor Department will have the option of exempting workers at any company with fewer than 50 employees if it determines that providing paid leave “would jeopardize the viability of the business as a going concern.”

Those exemptions could potentially exclude nearly 20 million workers. About 59 million Americans work for companies with 500 or more employees, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and about 6.5 million of them do not have any paid sick days.

The package increases funding for food assistance programs.

The bill includes about $1 billion for food security programs aimed at helping those who may struggle to get access to meals during the pandemic, including those who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, food banks and free or reduced-price lunch at school.

Democrats also included language that bars the administration from pushing ahead with tougher work requirements for food stamps beginning April 1. The work and work training requirements for SNAP would be suspended during the pandemic.