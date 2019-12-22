FAIRFAX, Va. — Jordan Miller registered 17 points as George Mason defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 69-53 on Saturday.
Javon Greene had 14 points and six rebounds for George Mason (11-1), which won its sixth straight game. Jamal Hartwell II added 14 points. AJ Wilson had 9 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for the Patriots.
Dimitrije Spasojevic had 15 points for the Retrievers (6-8). K.J. Jackson added 12 points. He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. L.J. Owens had 10 points.
George Mason plays at TCU on Dec. 30. Maryland-Baltimore County hosts Penn State-York on Dec. 30.
More from Star Tribune
Local Despite risk of physical and financial collapse, Twin Cities suburbs keep building sports domes
More from Star Tribune
Local Despite risk of physical and financial collapse, Twin Cities suburbs keep building sports domes
More from Star Tribune
Local Despite risk of physical and financial collapse, Twin Cities suburbs keep building sports domes
More from Star Tribune
Local Despite risk of physical and financial collapse, Twin Cities suburbs keep building sports domes
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
NDSU advances to FCS title game again
The Bison won their 36th game in a row, and will play for an eighth national title in past nine years.
Wild
Draisatl, McDavid lead Oilers to 4-3 win over Canadiens
It wasn't just the usual suspects that helped the Edmonton Oilers break out of their brief funk.
Sports
Plummer leads Stanford to second straight NCAA title
The NCAA women's volleyball world had no answer for Stanford outside hitter Kathryn Plummer. Now, it won't need one.
Wolves
Harden racks up 47 points, Rockets beat Suns 139-125
James Harden scored 47 points, Russell Westbrook added 30 and the Houston Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 139-125 Saturday night.
Vikings
49ers eliminate Rams from playoff contention with 34-31 win
Jimmy Garoppolo converted a pair of conversions on third-and-16 to set up Robbie Gould's game-winning 33-yard field goal with no time left and the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams from playoff contention with a 34-31 victory Saturday night.