BALTIMORE, Md. — Malik Miller scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench and Morgan State snapped a two-game losing streak with a 68-58 win over Howard on Saturday night.
The loss is Howard's seventh straight.
Howard got off to a strong start, taking a 26-23 lead at intermission, but Victor Okafor, Isaiah Burke and Stanley Davis scored on back-to-back-to-back layups to put Morgan State in front for good.
Burke finished with 11 points and Troy Baxter Jr. added 10 for the Bears (9-11, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).
Kyle Foster had 15 points off the bench to pace Howard (2-17, 0-5). Charles Williams and Khalil Robinson each added 12 points.
