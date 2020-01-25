HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Isaiah Miller grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 17 points, including a dunk in the closing seconds to seal UNC Greensboro's 70-63 win over Samford on Saturday.
Keyshaun Langley had 12 points for UNC Greensboro (16-5, 6-2 Southern Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Kaleb Hunter added 12 points and Angelo Allegri had 10.
Brandon Austin had 20 points for the Bulldogs (8-14, 2-6), who have now lost six straight games. Josh Sharkey added 17 points. He also committed nine turnovers while dishing five assists. Jalen Dupree had 13 points.
UNC Greensboro takes on Western Carolina on the road on Wednesday. Samford faces Chattanooga at home on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others dead
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a remote, steep hillside in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.
Gophers
Goodwin's double-double lifts Saint Louis over Fordham 55-39
Jordan Goodwin had 17 points and 13 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 55-39 win over Fordham on Sunday.
Loons
Nantes fans remember Sala; Neymar pays tribute to Bryant
Nantes fans paid an emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala before Sunday's home game against Bordeaux, a year after the Argentine striker's death in a plane crash shook the soccer world. Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar paid a tribute of his own to NBA great Kobe Bryant after scoring against Lille.
Wolves
Kobe Bryant and daughter among those killed in chopper crash
Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.
Wolves
The Latest: 9 dead in helicopter crash that killed Bryant
The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):