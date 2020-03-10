MIILWAUKEE — After 23 years, the five-county sales tax that paid for construction of Miller Park in Milwaukee will end March 31.

Members of the board that oversees the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District decided unanimously Tuesday to end the tax, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The 0.1% sales tax has been in effect in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Racine counties. The tax was instituted in 1996 to pay for the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill last November to end the tax by Aug. 31. The tax has collected about $605 million to pay for the stadium's construction and operation.

Since 2001, the Brewers have paid $19.8 million in rent and another $106.8 million to maintain and improve the ballpark.