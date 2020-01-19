GREENSBORO, N.C. — Isaiah Miller scored 26 points and had three steals and UNC Greensboro beat Chattanooga 72-52 on Saturday night to win its third straight.
James Dickey grabbed 12 rebounds for his 942nd career rebound and moved to third place on the Spartans' all-time list. Angelo Allegri scored 15 points and had six rebounds.
Ramon Vila scored 15 points and had five rebounds for the Mocs (12-7, 3-3). David Jean-Baptiste scored 10 points and Matt Ryan had nine. A.J. Caldwell had seven rebounds.
UNC Greensboro plays Samford on the road next Saturday. Chattanooga matches up against The Citadel at home on Wednesday.
