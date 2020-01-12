GREENVILLE, S.C. — Isaiah Miller had 18 points to lead five UNC Greensboro players in double figures as the Spartans topped Furman 86-73 on Saturday night.
Kaleb Hunter added 15 points, Michael Hueitt Jr. 13, Angelo Allegri 11 and Mohammed Abdulsalam 10 for the Spartans (13-5, 3-2 Southern Conference). Hunter also had six rebounds. James Dickey had eight points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Noah Gurley had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Paladins (14-4, 4-1 Southern Conference), whose seven-game win streak was broken. Mike Bothwell and Clay Mounce added 13 points each.
UNC Greensboro plays at The Citadel on Wednesday. Furman faces Western Carolina at home on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Rockets launch Wolves to most lopsided loss of the season
Karl-Anthony Towns missed 13th straight game in 30-point rout.
Gophers
Archibald scores 14 to carry Louisiana Tech over UTEP 64-61
Amorie Archibald had 14 points as Louisiana Tech narrowly beat UTEP 64-61 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Mays' buzzer-beater lifts LSU over Mississippi State 60-59
Skylar Mays hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the buzzer to give LSU a 60-59 victory against Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.
Wolves
Love has 19 points, 15 rebounds, Cavs beat Nuggets, 111-103
Kevin Love had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 113-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.
Vikings
Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with 28-12 win
The Tennessee Titans fear no one. Not even the NFL's best team.