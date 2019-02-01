Call her old-fashioned. Katy Klassman, who owns a Washington, D.C., boutique, writes with a fountain pen and reads books — paper books. She also loves a bath.

She remembers her grandmother bathing with an old-fashioned sponge and fragrant soap. “It was one of the things that made her, for me, the most glamorous woman in the world,” she said.

Lucky for Klassman, baths are coming back, and not only with a kind of glamour that makes showering seem a dully perfunctory rite. Baths are now touted as gadget-free zones, retreats from the sensory overload of daily life.

Ironically, the tub is as often promoted as a playground, a setting from which younger fans post snapshots of themselves adrift in swirls of suds. Those myriad selfies are but the latest indication that, for a new generation, the bath is heating up.

“In the past two years we have seen bath time taking off,” said Alisha Ramos, publisher of Girls’ Night In, an online newsletter aimed at 25- to 34-year-olds seeking a respite from overcharged lives. For her followers and a widening circle of contemporaries, the bath is a place to unplug, to indulge in the ultimate luxury: taking time for oneself.

Bathing promises serenity on tap, but it also has purely aesthetic appeals. A tour of Instagram and other social platforms suggests that for the tech-addicted, the bath is nothing so much as a vehicle for self-expression.

Calista Leah Liew is among the many fans of baths who post images of tubs on Instagram.

“The rise of social media accelerated bathing’s popularity,” Ramos said. “It’s become all about creating a beautiful setting that you want to capture and share.”

So much, then, for taking time to unplug.

For proof, look no further than Pinterest, where tens of thousands of images showcase the bath as a happy place, a haven stocked with towels piled like layer cakes and caddies that groan with chunky candles and gemlike apothecary bottles.

Log on to Instagram, with its flurry of suds-soaked celebrities — Cara Delevingne, Rihanna and Jordyn Woods among them — posting selfies from their tubs.

Or browse #bathart, a hashtag teeming with images like that of a young woman lounging in a bath of finely sliced oranges and limes; another gaily surrounded by rubber duckies; and still others steeped in the kinds of fizzy, undulating colors produced by bath bombs, those wildly popular varicolored spheres that dissolve into a sea of psychedelia.

“People want an experience in the tub,” said Brandi Halls, director of brand communication for Lush, a maker of bath bombs. For many, that calls for a tub full of imagery worthy of a Pink Floyd poster or a frame from “Liquid Sky.”

Lush is among the most popular in a proliferation of companies promoting the bath’s sybaritic attractions. Its unit sales in North America, Halls said, have roughly doubled in the past three years, from just over 8 million bath bombs to more than 15.6 million in 2018.

But bathing’s reborn popularity can be as readily chalked up to an intensifying romance with rituals, according to Lucie Greene, a trend forecaster at J. Walter Thompson. Bathing, Greene said, offers “a meaningfully slow experience that has its own meditative layers.”

According to a 2018 study by the Innovation Group, J. Walter Thompson’s trend-forecasting unit, the recent fixation on bathing represents a sea change.

“Even five years ago, the bath might have been seen as a form of indulgence,” Greene said. “Now it’s recognized as a form of therapy, a tool in maintaining a healthy mental outlook.”

It is especially alluring to millennials, she said, many of whom are cutting back on drinking and late-night carousing in favor of alternative ways to relax.

For Ed Burstell, senior vice president for product innovation at Neiman Marcus, “a bath is a form of mental medication.”

A self-described restless sleeper and proponent of aromatic balms and potions, Burstell champions the spalike benefits of a lingering soak, a practice that, like yoga, white-noise immersion and maintaining a sugar-free diet, is an adjunct of self-care.

It is, moreover, an extension of a global wellness industry that grew 12.8 percent from 2015 to 2017, to $4.2 trillion, according to a 2018 report by the Global Wellness Institute, a nonprofit organization in Miami.

For Tug Rice, an artist, the bath is a seasonal comfort. Recently he posted a whimsical selfie on Instagram, a watercolor sketch that shows his lean frame immersed in bubbles. “Prioritizing self-care in the new year!” he wrote in the caption.

Time for good books, tea with lemon and honey — and long baths.





