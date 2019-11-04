ST. PAUL, Minn. — Winter anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be allowed to keep one walleye this winter for the fourth season in a row.

The Department of Natural Resources announced winter regulations for Mille Lacs on Monday. Similar with last winter, anglers can keep one walleye starting Dec. 1 if it's between 21 and 23 inches, or over 28.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says there's evidence the state's conservative approach to managing the popular lake is paying off. A fall assessment found the Mille Lacs walleye population has remained relatively stable over the past three years, having rebounded from lows seen from 2012 through 2016.

Fisheries chief Brad Parsons says they expect the walleye bite on Mille Lacs to be quite good this winter, which will likely result in a high harvest.