Millard Fuller, 74, a self-made millionaire who gave away his wealth to start the Christian house-building group Habitat for Humanity and who later started a similar organization after he was fired over disputes with the Habitat board, died Feb. 3 en route to a hospital in Albany, Ga.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

Habitat for Humanity, founded in 1976 and based in Americus, Ga., built more than 175,000 houses in 100 countries under Fuller's leadership and attracted prominent volunteers, including former President Jimmy Carter. The Fuller Center for Housing, founded in 2005, raises money for Habitat affiliates.

Hundreds of thousands of families who lived in substandard housing and who did not earn enough to buy a home through conventional channels benefited from Habitat's policy of no-interest mortgages. Would-be homeowners had to make a small down payment and spend a certain number of hours building their home along with volunteers.

In a statement, Carter called Fuller "one of the most extraordinary people I have ever known."

"He used his remarkable gifts as an entrepreneur for the benefit of millions of needy people around the world by providing them with decent housing," Carter said. "As the founder of Habitat for Humanity and later the Fuller Center, he was an inspiration to me, other members of our family and an untold number of ­volunteers who worked side-by-side under his leadership."

In 1996, Fuller received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor. In 2005, he and his wife, Linda, who co-founded Habitat, were honored by former President George H.W. Bush and the Points of Light Foundation.

In 2005, his legacy was tarnished. A former employee said Fuller sexually harassed her 15 years after at least five other former employees made similar claims. He denied the charges; the Habitat board said it could not substantiate them. Nonetheless, he was fired.

Fuller attributed his firing to his efforts to expand the organization's operations. He started a new group called "Building Habitat" until the Habitat for Humanity board filed suit. It became the Fuller Center for Housing.

Millard Fuller was born in Lanett, Ala., on Jan. 3, 1935. He graduated from Auburn University in 1957 and the University of Alabama Law School in 1960. He and a fellow law student, Morris Dees Jr., later the co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center, started a direct-mail business with the simple mission to "get rich," Fuller said. "We launched into a whole lot of business ventures — almost all of which worked," he told the NonProfit Times. They sold 20 train carloads of tractor cushions in three months through Future Farmers of America. They sold rat poison, candy and toothbrushes, and "all of it just made money," Fuller said. They also invested in real estate.

The partners were making $15,000 a year before they even finished law school. After passing the bar, Fuller served in the Army, then returned to Alabama to open a law office with Dees. They also became publishers, starting with "Favorite Recipes of Home Economics Teachers" (1963).

After two years, they left the law and became the largest publishers of cookbooks in the U.S. By age 29, Fuller was a millionaire.

He and his wife, Linda, founded Habitat for Humanity in 1976. "We want to make shelter a matter of conscience," Fuller told the Chicago Tribune. "We want to make it socially, politically, morally and religiously unacceptable to have substandard housing and homelessness.