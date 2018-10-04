Mill City gets lit

The lights will be on Saturday night at the Mill City Museum, but not because the Washburn "A" Mill suddenly started working again. Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter and his daughter, Céline, are visiting Minnesota on their Light Art Grand Tour of the United States, and will light the museum and the adjacent Washburn-Crosby grain elevator. The art will be shown on the Mississippi River side of the museum, so it's best to watch from the Minneapolis riverfront, Stone Arch Bridge or St. Anthony Main. This four-year project through all 50 states is now in its second year. It sheds light on historic U.S. monuments while fostering friendship with Hofstetter's home country. (8-9 p.m. Sat., Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls. Free. Grandtour-usa.ch or millcitymuseum.org)

ALICIA ELER