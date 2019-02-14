For thousands of service members and their families, military housing is decrepit, dangerous and inescapable, according to survey results released Wednesday by an armed services advisory organization.

The grievances paint a picture of slum-like conditions at bases across the United States, including black mold, lead, infestations of vermin, flooding, radon and faulty wiring.

Tenants say their complaints have been met with resistance, and in some cases threats from property management companies and commanders to silence them. Some families say their children have been sickened by toxic living conditions but feel there is no recourse; respondents suggested they cannot withhold rent payments as leverage for improvements.

The survey was conducted by the Military Family Advisory Network after a 2018 Reuters investigation sparked congressional inquiries. In the seven days it was available, the organization said the survey received a cascade of more than 16,000 respondents eager to express simmering frustrations.

More than half of the respondents, 56 percent, reported a “negative” or “very negative” opinion of their living conditions, which the group concluded showed a “systemic problem” that defies location, rank and branch of service.

“No one should be worried about their safety in their own home,” said Shannon Raszadin, the executive director of the Military Family Advisory Network. Health concerns and repairs have become “all-consuming” for many families, she said, diverting their focus from military duties and upcoming deployments.

In 1996, the Pentagon reported to Congress that federally run housing was so badly neglected that it posed the risk of “collapsing the force.” Privatization began the same year.

Contractors moved in to absorb reconstruction costs in exchange for the steady flow of income from 50-year leases.

Since then, 99 percent of on-base housing has been privatized. But families were not as happy as shareholders; a 2015 Pentagon inspector general report found “pervasive” health and safety hazards at military homes operated by such companies, and the IG blamed poor maintenance and oversight.

At Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Heather Beckstrom believes her daughter’s epilepsy, her son’s cancer diagnosis and her other son’s cleft palate are linked to the untreated sewer water from a chronically overflowing toilet that sent several inches of water gushing onto the floor. It occurred so frequently and forcefully, she said, that a water line was visible on the stucco from the outside.

The Mayo Clinic, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Cancer Institute have suggested environmental hazards such as untreated wastewater can play a role in those conditions. Beckstrom, 37, said her family’s medical problems began after they moved into the home in February 2011 but does not have medically conclusive statements from doctors that point to a cause.

Her request to move houses was denied in October 2012 by Corvias, the property manager, but was quickly reversed and granted on grounds of home safety concerns rather than health concerns, she said.

In a statement, Corvias, acknowledged failures and said it instituted measures to improve service quality, measures such as fast response repair times and a bigger residential support staff for the 27,000 military homes in its portfolio.

“We know we have let down some of our residents; we know what it takes to serve our residents, and we are fixing it,” said Kelly Douglas, a company spokeswoman.

Beckstrom was unmoved.

“I question their sincerity because of the timing,” she said, citing investigations into the company by Reuters. “The damage has been done long-term.”