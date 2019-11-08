On Monday, active duty personnel and veterans can enjoy dining deals all over town. (Most restaurants require military identification.)
Any single item from the menu, free. Dine-in only.
Four Twin Cities locations, crookedpint.com
Davanni’s
A free single-serving, one-item pizza plus a regular-size soda, available for dine-in or takeout.
21 Twin Cities locations, davannis.com
Fogo de Chao
Veterans enjoy 50% off their meal (Nov. 8-11), plus an additional 10% off for up to three guests.
645 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-338-1344, fogodechao.com
Hooters
Purchase a beverage and receive one of six menu items (burger, Buffalo chicken sandwich, 10-piece smoked chicken wings) for free.
404 East Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington, 952-854-3110, hooters.com
Villa Italian Kitchen
A free slice of Neapolitan cheese pizza.
123 East Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington, 1-320-314-5249 and 3965 Eagan Outlets Pkwy., Eagan, 1-320-314-5130, villaitaliankitchen.com