On Monday, active duty personnel and veterans can enjoy dining deals all over town. (Most restaurants require military identification.)

Any single item from the menu, free. Dine-in only.

Four Twin Cities locations, crookedpint.com

Davanni’s

A free single-serving, one-item pizza plus a regular-size soda, available for dine-in or takeout.

21 Twin Cities locations, davannis.com

Fogo de Chao

Veterans enjoy 50% off their meal (Nov. 8-11), plus an additional 10% off for up to three guests.

645 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-338-1344, fogodechao.com

Hooters

Purchase a beverage and receive one of six menu items (burger, Buffalo chicken sandwich, 10-piece smoked chicken wings) for free.

404 East Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington, 952-854-3110, hooters.com

Villa Italian Kitchen

A free slice of Neapolitan cheese pizza.

123 East Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington, 1-320-314-5249 and 3965 Eagan Outlets Pkwy., Eagan, 1-320-314-5130, villaitaliankitchen.com