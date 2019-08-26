1 Pay homage to the military men and women who serve our country on Military Appreciation Day. Events start with a flag raising and an official "welcome home" to the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division at 9:45 a.m. at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. Other activities at Dan Patch Park include more than 50 booths displaying programs and services that serve military families. "We Love Military Families" hats to the first 500 people at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dan Patch Park.

2 Have a gardening question or two? Minnesota Master Gardeners may have the answers. They'll be staffing a booth in the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences wing of the Agriculture Horticulture building for the run of the fair. They can offer advice on dealing with weeds and pests, how to create a smart lawn to cut back on your water bill and how to attract pollinators. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. ­Agriculture Horticulture Building.

3 If all you know about pigs is that they produce bacon, here's your chance to expand your knowledge. A variety of swine (ever heard of a Chester White, a Yorkshire or a Landrace?) will be on display for judging at the Open Class and Junior Crossbred Breeding Gilts. 8 & 11 a.m., 2 & 4:30 p.m. Robert A. Christensen Pavilion.

4 Get a groove on with Duniya Drum and Dance, a West African rhythm and dance ensemble. It'll be a challenge to move to the fast-paced beat of the drums. But you can watch the energetic dancing without breaking a sweat. 3:30, 4:30, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. West End Market.

5 Good boy! It's time for dog demonstrations by the Twin Cities Obedience Training Club. Watch as premier pups make their way through an agility course, perform tricks or show their training skills. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Pet Pavilions.

Melissa Walker