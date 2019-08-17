JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says three rockets have been fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip into southern Israel.
Israeli aerial defense batteries intercepted two of the missiles Saturday, the military said.
Israeli media reported that shrapnel from the Iron Dome defense system landed on the patio of a house. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
It was the second incident of rocket fire from Gaza in the past 24 hours.
Early on Saturday, Israeli aircraft hit two underground Hamas targets.
Israel blames the Islamic militant group for any attack originating from the Palestinian enclave.
