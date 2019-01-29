QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani official says four militants armed with guns and grenades have attacked a regional police office in the southwestern Baluchistan province, triggering a shootout that killed five police officers.

Mir Zia Lango, the provincial interior minister, says 17 people, including several police officers, were wounded in Tuesday's attack in the district of Loralai. He says the attackers were believed to be hiding in a nearby building.

Lungo says officers are searching for the attackers, who lobbed grenades but could not enter the main police building.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, but gave no further details.

Baluchistan province has also been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists.