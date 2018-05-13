KABUL, Afghanistan — Militants attacked a provincial government building in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least four people, according to provincial officials.

Attahullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar province, said the building belonging to the provincial finance directorate in the provincial capital, Jalalabad. He said there were at least two explosions followed by a gunbattle that was still underway, adding that security forces have surrounded the building.

Inamullah Miakhial, spokesman for the Nangarhar hospital, said at least 30 people were wounded.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate have carried out numerous attacks in Nangarhar.