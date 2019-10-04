– America's Syrian Kurdish allies are at risk of losing control of the vast camp where the families of defeated ISIS fighters are being detained as militant women increasingly assert their dominance over the camp, according to the top Kurdish military commander.

Guards at the al-Hol camp are failing to contain the increasingly violent behavior of some of the residents, and the flimsy perimeter is at risk of being breached unless the international community steps in with more assistance, said the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Gen. Mazloum Kobane, who uses a nom de guerre and is known simply as Mazloum.

"There is a serious risk in al-Hol. Right now, our people are able to guard it. But because we lack resources, Daesh are regrouping and reorganizing in the camp," he said, using the Arab acronym for ISIS. "We can't control them 100%, and the situation is grave."

The al-Hol internment camp in eastern Syria houses around 70,000 people, most of them women and children who were displaced by the war against ISIS. A majority are ordinary civilians caught up in the fighting who have no relationship to the militants, and over half are children.

But as many as 30,000 are ISIS loyalists, including the most die-hard radicals who chose to remain in the dwindling caliphate until the final battle for the village of Baghouz earlier this year, Mazloum said.

Around 10,000 of those are foreigners from over 40 countries who made the journey to join ISIS in Syria, and they are among the most fiercely committed extremists, according to camp officials.

Tensions in the camp have risen sharply since ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivered an audio address last month urging his followers to "tear down the walls" of the camps and prisons housing detainees to free them, SDF officials say. The women have set up their own ISIS-style sharia courts and are inflicting physical punishments on ordinary camp residents who reject their ideology.

One of the SDF's foremost wishes is for governments to repatriate their citizens, Mazloum said. But most governments are refusing to take them back.

The Kurdish administration also needs help with funding to secure, feed and house the detainees, he said.