The Perils of Cumulonimbus Flammagenitus



The scariest cloud? A subjective question. An (invisible) cloud of radioactivity would be a bad day. So would a volcanic ash cloud. Tornado funnel? Yes, but researchers remind me that a tornado is more of a process than an object. OK.

At the top of my list would be "Cumulonimbus Flammagenitus"; a thunderstorm sparked by wildfires that sparks additional blazes. Big fires, like the ones terrorizing Australia, literally make their own weather. They can spawn firenadoes (blazing tornadoes) and lightning that spawns new fires. These fiery storms tilt over, drying out the landscape ahead, a horrific feedback loop that only stops when humidities rise and rain returns.

No big storms in sight and temperatures remain above average into late next week.

And no, it would be sublimely naive to think this thaw is going to linger indefinitely. Models show a few subzero nights by the third week of January, when a snowier pattern may return. Good, 'cause the snow

out there is looking pretty nasty right about now.

File image above: NASA Earth Observatory.

An Unusually Wet December. Dr. Mark Seeley explains in this week's edition of Minnesota WeatherTalk: "...Thanks to the prolonged storminess over the December 28-30 the month ended up much wetter than normal. In fact, for only the second time in history (the other being December of 1968) the statewide average December precipitation exceeded two inches, a fitting end to the wettest year in state history. The wettest area was in the northeast where portions of Carlton, St Louis, and Lake Counties reported over 4 inches of precipitation. One of the driest spots was Madison in Lac Qui Parle County where less than 0.60 inches of precipitation was recorded. Snowfall data show that many areas of the state reported over 15 inches for the month, with observers in Carlton, St Louis, and Lake Counties reporting over 40 inches..."

Mild Bias Lingers. Sunday should be the milder, windier day of the weekend with gusts as high as 40 mph tomorrow. Maps above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Colder and Snowier Latter Half of January. At some point there will be a correction. The question in my mind is how cold and for how long. No signs of a lobe of arctic air becoming cut off from the main belt of westerlies and stalling nearby, but as we all know - things can change pretty fast at this latitude. For now, enjoy the January Thaw Halftime Show!

Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2019. Here's a blurb from a comprehensive post at The final numbers will not be in until January 15, but 2019 is highly likely to wind up as the second warmest year on record globally—a greater than 99% chance, according to Berkeley Earth . A December 3 report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) found that January – October temperatures were 1.1°C above Earth’s pre-industrial average temperatures in the 1800s; the 2015 Paris Climate Accord’s goal was to limit global warming to no more than 2°C above pre-industrial temperatures, so we are more than half way there. Under current policies, we are on track to see 3°C of warming by 2100, according to the Climate Action Tracker. The WMO stated, “the five-year (2015-2019) and ten-year (2010-2019) averages are, respectively, almost certain to be the warmest five-year period and decade on record..." . Here's a blurb from a comprehensive post at Scientific American : "...

Graphic credit : " Departure of NOAA global temperature data from the 20th century average, by decade (in degrees F). Data for 2019 is through October. The decade ending in 2019 was the warmest decade in Earth’s history." Credit: Departure of NOAA global temperature data from the 20century average, by decade (in degrees F). Data for 2019 is through October. The decade ending in 2019 was the warmest decade in Earth’s history." Credit: Climate Central

Thousands Flee Coastal Towns as Country Burns. The Washington Post reports: "An Australian navy troop carrier was preparing to evacuate up to 4,000 people trapped in a remote region of Victoria state by advancing wildfires that have consumed an area almost the size of West Virginia. The situation in Mallacoota — a beach town popular with families over the holiday season — is so dire that officials spent Thursday afternoon assessing who would be capable of climbing ladders from small boats to a navy ship anchored offshore, designed to carry 300 soldiers and 23 tanks. Those unable to climb the ladders and wishing to leave will be flown out by helicopter, although heavy smoke that has reached as far as New Zealand is making flying hazardous..."

Photo credit : "Boats are pulled ashore as smoke and wildfires rage behind Lake Conjola, Australia, on Thursday." (Robert Oerlemans/AP).

Yes, Climate Change is Intensifying Australia's Fires. MIT Technology Review explains: "...Summer wildfires are common in Australia, but climate change is making them worse. Spring rainfall has declined in recent decades, even as temperatures rise, extreme heat events become more common, and droughts turn more severe, according to a 2018 report by Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology. Those forces have contributed to a greater number of days with “very high fire dangers,” and helped extend the fire season into spring. Last year was Australia’s hottest and driest year on record, while brutal December heat waves established new temperature records across the country, setting the conditions for the catastrophic fires now raging..."

Brushfires in Australia May Get Even Worse with "Horrible Day" on Horizon. NPR reports that conditions may worsen again this weekend: "...During a news conference Thursday, the state's premier, Gladys Berejiklian, warned that worsening conditions this coming weekend present further danger to residents and emergency responders struggling with the deadly blazes. "We don't take these decisions lightly," Berejiklian told reporters, noting that high temperatures, unpredictable fire activity and heavy tourism could make for a dangerous combination. "We want to make sure we're taking every single precaution to be prepared for what could be a horrible day on Saturday," Berejiklian said. Citing a menacing cocktail of high temperatures and gusty winds, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology is predicting that "fire dangers on Saturday will reach severe to extreme yet again across fire sites and communities that have already seen large-scale devastation..."

Image credit : "A satellite image captured Tuesday reveals the extent of some of Australia's largest bushfires. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting "severe to extreme" fire dangers on Saturday." Copernicus Sentinel Imagery via AP.

History Behind the Daily National Weather Service Weather Map. A fascinating read (if you're a weather nerd), courtesy of NOAA: "...The first map was published on January 1, 1871. Given the sparse number of stations and the inexperience of the new forecasters, the initial maps were quite limited in their display. A significant change to the maps occurred on August 1, 1941. They were changed to include several different observed parameters, but the more radical change was the inclusion of "fronts" for the first time. The "Norweigan cyclone model," developed shortly after World War I, had introduced the concept of fronts, but the U.S. did not adopt the usage for many years..."

Americans Are Moving Less. A story at Axios caught my eye: "Less than 10% of Americans moved in the past year. That’s the lowest rate since the Census Bureau began tracking domestic relocations in 1947. The record low is attributable to millennials’ ties to major tech hubs and an increase in dual-income couples. Despite a strong economy, more people are feeling locked in place. Young adults, who have historically been the most mobile, are staying put these days thanks to housing and job limitations. So are aging adults who are reluctant to (or can't afford to) make a move. When people do move, they go to places that are very similar to where they came from, McKinsey partner Susan Lund told Axios earlier this year. Those living in cities move to other cities or suburbs, and rural dwellers usually stay rural. That means people from distressed areas aren't finding their way into more prosperous ones, leading to sustained economic gaps between places..."

Data credit : Census 2019 Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios.

Careful with Those Apple Airpods. Here's an excerpt from BGR.com: "...For one family in DeKalb County, Georgia, the shiny white AirPods proved so tantalizing that they landed a seven-year-old boy in the hospital. The youngster, who had reportedly just received the AirPods as a Christmas gift, went ahead and swallowed one of them. According to local news reports, the boy’s grandmother was watching the child while his mother was at work. The boy apparently began choking on something. The boy’s grandmother rushed the boy to the hospital where they were met by the boy’s mother. By this point, it was apparent that the boy had accidentally swallowed one of his new Apple AirPods..."

4" snow on the ground at MSP Friday evening.

36 F. maximum Twin Cities temperature yesterday.

24 F. average high on January 3.

41 F. high on January 3, 2019.

January 4, 1981: Air cold enough to freeze a mercury thermometer pours into Minnesota. Tower hits 45 below zero.

January 4, 1971: A snowstorm moves through the Upper Midwest. Winona gets over 14 inches.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, dry. Winds: SW 7-12. High: 29



SUNDAY: Early flurries, gusts over 40 mph. Winds: W 20-45. Wake-up: 28. High: 37



MONDAY: Patchy clouds, milder than average. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 21. High: 32



TUESDAY: Glimmers of sun, turning colder. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 16. High: 24



WEDNESDAY: Chilled sunshine, brisk. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 3. High: 16



THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and milder. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 14. High: 38



FRIDAY: Generous smear of clouds, chilly. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 20. High: 26

Climate Stories...

Signal of Human-Caused Climate Change Has Emerged in Everyday Weather, Study Finds. Here's the intro to an explainer at Capital Weather Gang: "For the first time, scientists have detected the “fingerprint” of human-induced climate change on daily weather patterns at the global scale. If verified by subsequent work, the findings, published Thursday in Nature Climate Change, would upend the long-established narrative that daily weather is distinct from long-term climate change. The study’s results also imply that research aimed at assessing the human role in contributing to extreme weather events such as heat waves and floods may be underestimating the contribution. The new study, which was in part motivated by President Trump’s tweets about how a cold day in one particular location disproves global warming, uses statistical techniques and climate model simulations to evaluate how daily temperatures and humidity vary around the world. Scientists compared the spatial patterns of these variables with what physical science shows is expected because of climate change..."

Apocalypse Becomes the New Normal. Paul Krugman at The New York Times (paywall) has a timely Op-Ed; here's the intro: "The past week’s images from Australia have been nightmarish: walls of flame, blood-red skies, residents huddled on beaches as they try to escape the inferno. The bush fires have been so intense that they have generated “fire tornadoes” powerful enough to flip over heavy trucks. The thing is, Australia’s summer of fire is only the latest in a string of catastrophic weather events over the past year: unprecedented flooding in the Midwest, a heat wave in India that sent temperatures to 123 degrees, another heat wave that brought unheard-of temperatures to much of Europe. And all of these catastrophes were related to climate change. Notice that I said “related to” rather than “caused by” climate change. This is a distinction that has flummoxed many people over the years..."

File image : NOAA.

Extreme Event Attribution: the Climate vs. Weather Blame Game. How do we know that a warmer, wetter, more volatile climate is making naturally occurring weather extremes even more extreme? Here's an excerpt of a good explainer from NOAA's Climate.gov: "...Depending on the type of analysis, an extreme event attribution study can tell us whether global warming made (or will make) an event more likely than it would have been without the rise in greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels. It can tell us if the average number of years between similar events is shorter or longer than it used to be. It can tell us what the risk is for a given extreme weather event and if and how much global warming has increased that risk. Sometimes, extreme event attribution studies can also tell us how global warming may have added to the severity of an extreme event. How much hotter a heat wave would have been if greenhouse gases weren’t trapping so much extra heat. How much less rain would have fallen in a thousand-year downpour if rising temperatures hadn’t boosted the amount of water vapor in the air. How much lower the storm surge from a hurricane would have been if it hadn’t been for sea level rise due to global warming..."

File photo above: "Nuisance high-tide flooding from Puget Sound in Port Orchard, Washington, on January 6, 2010. According to a NOAA analysis, tidal flooding events in nearby Seattle have increased from roughly once every 1-3 years around 1950 to once every 6-12 months today." Photo by Ray Garrido, courtesy of Washington Department of Ecology.

The 15 Places Most Affected by Extreme Weather Events in the Last 20 Years. Business Insider has the post: "Climate change is making extreme weather events more likely. As well as claiming countless lives, climate-fueled disasters beat conflict as the No. 1 driver behind internal displacement in the last 10 years, according to a report from Oxfam. In the last decade, they forced roughly 20 million people from their homes on a yearly basis. Today, it's three times likelier that you'll be internally displaced by a flood, a cyclone, or a wildfire than by conflict, Oxfam's report suggested. While climate-related disasters aren't exclusive to poorer or developing countries, they tend to affect them most severely..."

Photo credit : "The creeping bay waters in parts of the Philippines are putting both people and their homes at risk." NOEL CELIS / Contributor

Amazon Threatens to Fire Employees for Campaigning Against Climate Change. Here's an excerpt from The Independent: "Amazon has threatened to fire at least two employees after they spoke out about environmental damage being caused by the company, a collective of its workers has claimed. The e-commerce giant told Maren Costa and Jamie Kowalski that they were breaking staff rules by making public comments relating to the firm. The pair are members of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a group of mainly tech and design staff who have accused boss Jeff Bezos of a business model that “directly contributes to the climate catastrophe...”

Global Apathy Toward the Fires in Australia is a Scary Portent for the Future. Intelligencer asks if we've become numb toward natural disasters (until they show up in our back yard): "Right now, on the outskirts of a hyper modern first world megapolis, at the end of a year in which the public seemed finally to wake up to the dramatic threat from global warming, a climate disaster of unimaginable horror has been unfolding for almost two full months, and the rest of the world is hardly paying attention. The New South Wales fires have been burning since September, destroying fifteen million acres (or more than two thousand square miles) and remain almost entirely uncontrolled by the volunteer firefighting forces deployed to stop them; on November 12, greater Sydney declared an unprecedented “catastrophic” fire warning. That was six weeks ago, and the blazes are almost certain to continue burning through the end of next month, the soonest real rain might arrive..."

Climate Change in the 2010s: Decade of Fires, Floods and Scorching Heat. The Washington Post has an expansive multimedia recap of a rough decade of climate volatility and weather disruption. Definitely worth a look.

Photo credit : Mason Trinca for The Washington Post.

Republicans Came to the Table on Climate This Year. Here's the intro of an Op-Ed at TheHill: "In the whirlwind that is our current political environment, you might have missed one particular gust that swept through Congress this year: elected Republicans have shifted dramatically on climate change. The change is due in part to encouragement from conservative voters. Today, we see Republicans in Congress getting engaged on the issue, bringing to the table conservative solutions that protect hardworking Americans and ensure prosperity in our economy. This year, freshman Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) told the Washington Examiner, “I’m not afraid to talk about climate change. … We’re obviously pumping more CO2 into the air, and there’s a thing called the greenhouse effect.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) agrees, saying, “I’m a Republican who believes the greenhouse gas effect is real, that climate change is being affected by manmade behavior...”

Big Oil Asks Government to Protect Its Texas Facilities from Climate Change. Possibly the most ironic headline ever written by AP and CBS News: "As the nation plans new defenses against the more powerful storms and higher tides expected from climate change, one project stands out: an ambitious proposal to build a nearly 60-mile "spine" of concrete seawalls, earthen barriers, floating gates and steel levees on the Texas Gulf Coast. Like other oceanfront projects, this one would protect homes, delicate ecosystems and vital infrastructure, but it also has another priority: to shield some of the crown jewels of the petroleum industry, which is blamed for contributing to global warming and now wants the federal government to build safeguards against the consequences of it. The plan is focused on a stretch of coastline that runs from the Louisiana border to industrial enclaves south of Houston that are home to one of the world's largest concentrations of petrochemical facilities, including most of Texas' 30 refineries, which represent 30 percent of the nation's refining capacity..."

"Flight Shame" Didn't Actually Make Us Fly Any Less. Here's a clip from a post at Quartz: "...But there’s a lot to cancel out. One economy passenger on one return flight from London to New York puts an extra 1.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide in the air—about as much as taking a round-trip 15-mile commute every day for a year in a fuel-efficient car. As to whether or not those carbon offsetting schemes are any good—well, it depends. On the one hand, they allow more flexibility: As former Quartz reporter Zoe Schlanger writes, “countries can swap emissions and pay to meet their climate goals, and funding can flow to halt deforestation where it’s most needed.” But they’re hard to hold to account. Trees can get cut down. Credits may get counted twice. Solar panels can break. Buying carbon credits is better than doing nothing, as airlines are quick to note, but it’s still far from perfect..."

Image credit : Alan Diaz, AP.