Milder  Stretch. Increasing Puddle Potential

Warmer Weather Ahead
Despite several recent cold days across the region, the average January temperature is still running nearly +3F above average in the Twin Cities. With that said, the extended forecast (through the end of the month next Friday) looks to warm to above average levels once again. I could see the average January temperature ending nearly 4F to 5F above average as temps warm into the 30s over the next 7 to 10 days.
January 22nd - 23rd, 2018 Snow Storm
Who remembers the heavy snow event 2 years ago that dumped a foot of snow on the southern metro? Most of the snow fell on the 22nd and by the time it was over, the MSP Aiport picked up 12.4" of snow! The heaviest snowfall report was 17" out of Winnebago in Fairbault county.
"An area of low pressure developed and intensified lee of the Rockies over Colorado and the Oklahoma panhandle. It brought Winter Storm and Blizzard conditions to much of the Northern Great Plains and Upper Midwest. Heavy snow and windy conditions occurred over Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin from the morning of January 22, 2018 to the early morning hours of January 23, 2018."
Snowy Landscape
The image below was the visible satellite from Monday afternoon across the Dakotas and Minnesota. It was clear and cold earlier this week, which gave us a clear picture of the snowy landscape across the region. All the white you see was the fresh snow that fell from our most recent snow storm last Friday into Saturday. Note the 'darker' colors over northeastern MN and northern Wisconsin. According to NOAA's NOHRSC, there is nearly 1ft to 2 ft. (or more) of snow on the ground across the region there. However, the darker shades seen here are due to the dense tree cover in these areas!
Snow Depth
Here's the latest snow depth map across the region and thanks to our most recent snow even last Friday into Saturday, many locations have several inches of snow on the ground. Some of the deepest snow cover persists across the northern half of the state and into northern Wisconsin & the U.P. of Michigan. Duluth, MN has 28" of snow on the ground "Over the Hill", while the Twin Cities has 8" on the ground. Interestingly, January 22nd, 2018 (2 years ago) featured a 12.4" snow storm in the Twin Cities!
Snowfall So Far This Season & Departure From Average
Here's the latest update on snowfall so far this season (since July 1st) and departure from average. Note that most locations are above average for season snowfall, especially across the Dakotas and the northern half of the state. Incredibly, Duluth has seen nearly 71" of snow so far this season, which is near 2ft. above average! Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is a little more than 3" above average for the season
Weather Outlook from midday Wednesday to midday Friday
The weather outlook from midday Wednesday to midday Friday shows our next system slowing moving through the region with areas of rain, snow and even a mixed bag of wintry precipitation. Note that the heaviest appears to be southeast of the Twin Cities metro through the 2nd half of the week.
Precipitation Outlook Through AM Friday
According to NOAA's NDFD data, there could be up to 0.30" of liquid across parts of far southeastern MN through the end of the week, while up to 0.10" of liquid may only fall in the Twin Cities. Keep in mind that some of this moisture will fall in the form of wet snow, which could add up to a few inches of slush from far southwestern MN to central Wisconsin. However, the Twin Cities may only see an inch of less of slush through the end of the week. Stay tuned.
Wednesday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities
Temperatures on Wednesday will be quite a bit warmer than it has been over the last several days. In fact, highs will warm into the mid/upper 30s, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average! There will also be areas of wintry precipitation, which will fall mainly across the southeastern part of the state. Precipitation in the metro should be a little heavier southeast of the Metro, but some minor precipitation amounts can't be ruled out for the Twin Cities, which could include a minor snow coating.
Wednesday Weather Outlook
Statewide temps on Wednesday will be pretty warm for mid/late January with temperatures warming into the 30s across much of the state. These readings will be nearly +10F to +15F above average, which feel MUCH warmer than it has over the last several days. Note that the metro could be pretty close to 40F on Wednesday as well!
Extended Temperature Oulook
Well if you're not a fan of the recent cold weather, you're in luck! Temperatures through the end of the month and perhaps even into the early part of February look to remain above average with several days warming into the 30s! Note that the average high in the Twin Cities at the end of January is in the mid 20s, so we will be quite a bit above average for a while. In fact, temps may be a little more reminiscent of late February or early Marhc over the next 7 to 10 days!
Extended Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 28th to February 3rd, shows temperatures warming to above average levels across much of the nation and especially across the Upper Midwest! Meanwile, folks in Alaska look to remain below average in the temperature department through the end of January.
Milder Stretch. Increasing Puddle Potential
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Did you know that Monday was considered the most depressing day of the year? Who knew?
The term "Blue Monday" falls on the third Monday in January and was calculated by Dr. Cliff Arnall, a university psychologist using a formula that included weather, time since Christmas, debt, failing new year's resolutions and lack of motivation. I don't know about you, but my skin tone is generally 50 shades of blue the entire month of January due to lack of sunlight and sub-zero wind chills.
Hints of late February and early March return for a 7 to 10 day stretch as temperatures warm into the mid/upper 30s. I expect jugs of windshield washer fluid to be flying off gas station shelves as the puddle potential grows.
A weak storm system will swirl across the Upper Midwest through the end of the week, bringing a prolonged chance of rain and snow showers through the region. Precipitation amounts will generally be light with some minor snow accumulations possible southeast of MSP.
Sure, it'll be damp, but as least we won't be frozen!
Extended Forecast
WEDNESDAY: Mild Drizzle and wet flakes. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 37.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of drizzle and snow. Winds: S 5. Low: 31.
THURSDAY: Damp. Light rain/snow mix continues. Winds: ENE 5. High: 36.
FRIDAY: Sloppier. Spits of rain mixed with snow. Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 32. High: 35.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A lingering flurry or two. Winds: WNW 5. Wake-up: 30. High: 35.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild for January. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 25. High: 35.
MONDAY: Feels like early March. Winds: ENE 5. Wake-up: 26. High: 36.
TUESDAY: Increasing rain/snow chance. Winds: NNW 10-20. Wake-up: 31. High: 35.
This Day in Weather History
January 22nd
1982: The Twin Cities receive 21.1 inches of snow, with a total of nearly 40 inches on the ground.
1936: Perhaps the coldest wind chill the Twin Cities has ever seen occurs on this day; it hits -67 with the new wind chill formula (-87 with the old formula). The temperature was -34 with a wind speed of 20mph. All traffic in the Twin Cities was severely hampered and a number of fatalities were caused by the cold.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 22nd
Average High: 24F (Record: 51F set in 1942)
Average Low: 7F (Record: -34F set in 1936)
Record Rainfall: 0.89" set in 1982
Record Snowfall: 17.2" set in 1982
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 22nd
Sunrise: 7:43am
Sunset: 5:07pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 23 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minute and 8 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 37 minutes
Moon Phase for January 22nd at Midnight
1.6 Days Before New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight, you’ll need a very dark sky in order to see Eridanus the River. You won’t see this one from the city, or even the suburbs. Eridanus the River begins near the star Rigel in the constellation Orion the Hunter – and wells up in a great loop before ambling back down toward the southern horizon. Eridanus is one of the longest and faintest constellations. It’s variously said to represent the Nile in Egypt, Euphrates in western Asia, or the River Po in Italy. Eridanus is also sometimes called the River of Orion, or River of Ocean. In Homer’s day in ancient Greece, it was thought that the River of Ocean encircled a flat Earth. Why search for such a faint constellation? Only because it’s very beautiful. And seeing Eridanus – understanding its association with a river in the minds of the early stargazers – can give you a kinship with those stargazers from centuries ago. From most of the U.S., the River disappears below the southern horizon. But if you live at a very southerly latitude in the U.S., you can see a special sight: the star that represents the end of the River. This star is named Achernar."
See more from Earth Sky HERE:
Wednesday Weather Outlook
High temps in the Southeastern US will still be running a bit on the cool side with readings still nearly -5F to -10F below averaage. Meanwhile, folks in the Upper Midwest and High Plains will start to feel the effects of warmer weather as temps warm to nearly +5F to +15F above average!
National Weather Outlook
Weather conditions in the Western US will still be a bit on the unsettled side as Pacific moisture continues to roll in. Most of the steady moisture will be found across the Central and Northern Rockies as well as the Pacific Northwest, while ares in the Southwest will start to dry out. On the other hand, folks in the Central US will start to see more unsettled weather as areas of rain/snow and maybe even a little ice begins to move in. This will be a slower moving system, which could linger through much of the end of the week.
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature decent moisture across the Gulf Coast States with some heavy rain and isolated flood concerns possible. Another round of Pacific moisture could impact the Pacific Northwest with several inches of liquid possible there.
Climate Stories
"Call for central banks to become climate change ‘coordinating agents’"
"The nature of climate change impacts and mitigation strategies means that central banks must go beyond risk management and take on the additional role of helping to coordinate measures to fight climate change, a group of specialists have argued in a new book published by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) today. Forward-looking risk assessment approaches grounded in scenario-based analyses, which were the manifestation of an “epistemological break” beginning to take place in the financial community, were important but would not cut it, they said. And yet central banks could neither sit on their hands and “wait for other government agencies to jump into action” nor replace other government and private actors to compensate for their insufficient action, they* wrote in Green Swan, a joint effort from Banque de France and BIS. “To overcome this deadlock, a second epistemological break is needed: central banks must become more proactive in calling for broader and coordinated change, in order to continue fulfilling their own mandates of financial and price stability over longer term horizons than those traditionally considered,” they said."
See more from IPE HERE:
"‘No fish’: How dams and climate change are choking Asia’s great lake"
"For more than half a century, January meant prime fishing season for Pang Bin. He took his wooden boat out into Cambodia’s largest lake, his catches and their sales sustaining his family for much of the year. This month, the 75-year-old decided to call it quits, but not because of age or any health concerns. “No fish,” he shrugged. “Just very, very poor. I’ve never seen a year like this.” Across the Tonle Sap, a vast shallow lake in the heart of this Southeast Asian nation, fishermen are experiencing the least productive season in memory. Years of dam-building and droughts intensified by climate change have upset one of the world’s richest freshwater fisheries, carrying potentially severe consequences for millions who rely on the lake for survival."
See more from LA Times HERE:
"Setting the Record Straight on Climate Change and Arson in Australia’s Bushfires"
"Various claims online suggest that climate change hasn’t contributed to the bushfires ravaging the East Coast of Australia, pinning the blame instead on arson. Those claims distort the facts. Several recent reports have found that climate change is contributing to the hot, dry conditions that fuel the kind of fires currently raging up the East Coast of Australia. But claims that climate change played no role in those bushfires have been proliferating online. For example, a video from the conservative content generator PragerU has been viewed 2 million times since it was posted on Jan. 7. The text in the video claims: “The popular narrative is that Australia’s fires are caused by climate change. But the facts say otherwise… Since November 8, 2019, nearly 200 arsonists have been arrested for starting brush fires in Australia. The arsonists were responsible for about 50% of the bushfires. Not climate change. Arsonists. Repeat that: Not climate change. Arsonists. But the left doesn’t care, because this fact doesn’t agree with their ‘science.'”
See more from Fact Check HERE:
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX