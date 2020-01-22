Milder  Stretch. Increasing Puddle Potential

Warmer Weather Ahead

Despite several recent cold days across the region, the average January temperature is still running nearly +3F above average in the Twin Cities. With that said, the extended forecast (through the end of the month next Friday) looks to warm to above average levels once again. I could see the average January temperature ending nearly 4F to 5F above average as temps warm into the 30s over the next 7 to 10 days.

January 22nd - 23rd, 2018 Snow Storm

Who remembers the heavy snow event 2 years ago that dumped a foot of snow on the southern metro? Most of the snow fell on the 22nd and by the time it was over, the MSP Aiport picked up 12.4" of snow! The heaviest snowfall report was 17" out of Winnebago in Fairbault county.

"An area of low pressure developed and intensified lee of the Rockies over Colorado and the Oklahoma panhandle. It brought Winter Storm and Blizzard conditions to much of the Northern Great Plains and Upper Midwest. Heavy snow and windy conditions occurred over Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin from the morning of January 22, 2018 to the early morning hours of January 23, 2018."



Snowy Landscape

The image below was the visible satellite from Monday afternoon across the Dakotas and Minnesota. It was clear and cold earlier this week, which gave us a clear picture of the snowy landscape across the region. All the white you see was the fresh snow that fell from our most recent snow storm last Friday into Saturday. Note the 'darker' colors over northeastern MN and northern Wisconsin. According to NOAA's NOHRSC, there is nearly 1ft to 2 ft. (or more) of snow on the ground across the region there. However, the darker shades seen here are due to the dense tree cover in these areas!

Snow Depth

Here's the latest snow depth map across the region and thanks to our most recent snow even last Friday into Saturday, many locations have several inches of snow on the ground. Some of the deepest snow cover persists across the northern half of the state and into northern Wisconsin & the U.P. of Michigan. Duluth, MN has 28" of snow on the ground "Over the Hill", while the Twin Cities has 8" on the ground. Interestingly, January 22nd, 2018 (2 years ago) featured a 12.4" snow storm in the Twin Cities!



________________________________________________________________________ Snowfall So Far This Season & Departure From Average Here's the latest update on snowfall so far this season (since July 1st) and departure from average. Note that most locations are above average for season snowfall, especially across the Dakotas and the northern half of the state. Incredibly, Duluth has seen nearly 71" of snow so far this season, which is near 2ft. above average! Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is a little more than 3" above average for the season

__________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook from midday Wednesday to midday Friday The weather outlook from midday Wednesday to midday Friday shows our next system slowing moving through the region with areas of rain, snow and even a mixed bag of wintry precipitation. Note that the heaviest appears to be southeast of the Twin Cities metro through the 2nd half of the week.

____________________________________________________________________ Precipitation Outlook Through AM Friday According to NOAA's NDFD data, there could be up to 0.30" of liquid across parts of far southeastern MN through the end of the week, while up to 0.10" of liquid may only fall in the Twin Cities. Keep in mind that some of this moisture will fall in the form of wet snow, which could add up to a few inches of slush from far southwestern MN to central Wisconsin. However, the Twin Cities may only see an inch of less of slush through the end of the week. Stay tuned. _______________________________________________________________________ Wednesday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities

Temperatures on Wednesday will be quite a bit warmer than it has been over the last several days. In fact, highs will warm into the mid/upper 30s, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average! There will also be areas of wintry precipitation, which will fall mainly across the southeastern part of the state. Precipitation in the metro should be a little heavier southeast of the Metro, but some minor precipitation amounts can't be ruled out for the Twin Cities, which could include a minor snow coating.



Wednesday Weather Outlook

Statewide temps on Wednesday will be pretty warm for mid/late January with temperatures warming into the 30s across much of the state. These readings will be nearly +10F to +15F above average, which feel MUCH warmer than it has over the last several days. Note that the metro could be pretty close to 40F on Wednesday as well!

__________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Oulook

Well if you're not a fan of the recent cold weather, you're in luck! Temperatures through the end of the month and perhaps even into the early part of February look to remain above average with several days warming into the 30s! Note that the average high in the Twin Cities at the end of January is in the mid 20s, so we will be quite a bit above average for a while. In fact, temps may be a little more reminiscent of late February or early Marhc over the next 7 to 10 days!

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 28th to February 3rd, shows temperatures warming to above average levels across much of the nation and especially across the Upper Midwest! Meanwile, folks in Alaska look to remain below average in the temperature department through the end of January.

